Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival is returning to London later this year

Going to the theatre whilst lovely can bring on the inevitable rushing out from work, trying to grab a train, and shuffling into seats that you’re jumping up and out of, whilst wondering if your stomach is going to rumble in the middle of a dramatic theatrical pause that everyone will hear. Or maybe that’s just us. Anyway, if this sounds familiar then the news of the return of West End Live might be right up your street – literally if you live in London.

West End LIVE is the biggest musical theatre in Europe where thousands of former musical theatre kids gather for an all-signing all-dancing spectacle on an open air stage. And in true razzle-dazzle demeanour, the event is happening slap bang in the middle of London, for all to enjoy. Completely free to visit, come June, London’s Trafalgar Square will be transformed with a giant open air stage showing the best glittering performances from the West End.

It’s festival-style meets the best of the West (End) with the public able to enjoy over 50 live performances from cast members from dozens of shows. The event is generally hosted by bonafide theatre royalty with the likes of Hannah Lowther, Olivier Bowen Tompsett, and Divina De Campo just some of the names who graced the main stage last year, MC’ing the shindig and guiding audiences through each performance.

(Image credit: Bonnie Britain/ Getty Images)

As usual, the jazz-hands affair will be taking place across a singular weekend in June, running from Saturday June 20th and Sunday June 21st this year.

So far we haven’t had any news on who’s on the lineup, with the performance schedule still under wraps. However, if previous years are anything to go by, it will be bursting at the seams with fantastic performances and snippets from big-hitting shows. Last year saw performances from the casts of, Hadestown, Wicked, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, SIX, Hamilton, Clueless, Mamma Mia and more.

You don’t need a ticket to show up to the event either, just rock up on the day with your vocal chords warmed up and ready to bust out a move if needed (it will probably be needed, fyi). However, entry isn’t guaranteed, and as it can get busy it’s worth getting there early if you want to secure your spot, as it’s a strictly first-come first-served basis.

You can find out more details including seeing the performance schedule when it drops on the website, here .

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