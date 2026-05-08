London park festivals given lifeline as High Court strikes down complaint and final hurdles are removed

It’s good news for fans of Summer’s London park festivals as the High Court has dismissed a local campaign group’s challenge against the upcoming series of events at Brockwell Park.

Those events include Mighty Hoopla, Field Day, Cross the Tracks and City Splash. And given they kick off in just weeks, on May 23rd, it would have been a bit of a disaster if the Protect Brockwell Park had managed to put a block on these events at this point.

Twisty turny festival fury

Why report on news that these events are going ahead as intended? Well, this story has had enough drama to fill a few episodes of Hollyoaks.

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It all started in earnest last year when Protect Brockwell Park mobilised against the 2025 Brockwell Live series of events, hinging on the claim the organisers did not have the correct planning permission for the shows. The High Court even upheld one of their cases in 2025, although that year’s series of festivals was, eventually, still allowed to take place. But their future was beginning to look sketchy at one point.

It’s not clear how much this battle of Brockwell Live versus Protect Brockwell Park has affected this year’s plans, but one crucial part of the Brockwell season is absent this year.

The Lambeth Country Show, a free entry day festival that in recent years has been tacked onto the end of the Brockwell Live season, was officially canned in December 2025 by the local council, owing to increased running costs.

But at least ticket holders to Mighty Hoopla and co. can be assured this year’s core festival days will go ahead.

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“These live music events are enjoyed by the vast majority of the public and are part of a rich history of live music in the park dating back to 1978, when it hosted the Rock Against Racism concert. Brockwell Live celebrates diversity, music and culture. Yesterday’s decision ensures that this will continue,” says a spokesperson for Brockwell Live.

"Brockwell Live entered the planning process in good faith at the request of Lambeth Council, despite no legal requirement for us to do so. Despite these efforts, Lambeth Council were forced to defend another legal challenge at significant cost, reflecting a continuation of pressure on live music events in Brockwell Park."

Protect Brockwell Park also published a somewhat damaged-sounding statement following the high court ruling.

“We believe it is possible to hold popular and sustainable events in the park, but ultimately, planning law allows elected councillors to make almost any decision they like. If we think these are damaging and unfair, our best defence is through the ballot box,” reads part of that statement.

At present you can still get hold of tickets for all these upcoming events bar the Saturday of Mighty Hoopla, which is headlined by Lily Allen.





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