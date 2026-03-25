Sometimes good things just don’t seem to end (thankfully) – Fast and Furious movies, Nando’s menus, and internet memes of the Kardashians. Joining these ranks is Irvine Welsh’s best-selling novel Trainspotting, which will be making its West End debut in London this summer – because clearly a book, a play, a film, and two sequels weren’t enough.

The novel was first released in 1993, which was adapted into the cult classic film in 2996, starring Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle.

The musical is landing on July 15th at Theatre Royal Haymarket, running until 5th September. Trainspotting: The Musical has been adapted by Irvine Welsh with an original set of songs plus others that were used in Danny Boyle’s beloved film. Walsh also co-wrote some of the songs for the new musical alongside Stephen McGuinness.

(Image credit: Trainspotting: The Musical via Theatre Royal Haymarket)

McGuinness and Welsh have teamed up before, when the two released a soul-and-disco style album which accompanied Welsh’s 2025 novel Men in Love.

The story remains unchanged, following the lives of four friends and heroin addicts in the dark days of Edinburgh’s needle-sharing crisis.

26-year-old Scottish actor Robbie Scott will be making his West End debut, leading the cast in the principal role of Renton. The role was originally played on stage by Ewan Bremmer in 1994 and on screen by Ewan McGregor two years later. Further casting is yet to be announced, but we’ll likely have some strong leads joining Scott in the roles of Sick Boy, Begbie, Spud, Tommy, and Kelly.

Tickets are already on sale via Theatre Royal Haymarket’s website , starting at £15 for restricted view seats, up to £125 for spots in the Royal Circle.

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