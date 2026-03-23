Gladiators Live Tour is coming to London (again): ticket presale this week

Ready for a night of full-bore cheesy nonsense? Gladiators Live Tour is coming to London later this year, with a quartet of shows at the OVO Arena Wembley.

The Gladiator Live Tour is taking to the road later this year on a major UK arena tour, and it lands in London on November 7th and 8th.

This isn't the first time the resurrected Gladiators have toured recently, so there’s plenty of proof of what you’ll see at a show. It’s pretty much what you’d guess — gonzo silliness with muscled folks bopping each other with those oversized cotton bud batons, sprinting up the travelator and plenty more, including the final Eliminator course.

Gladiators Live Tour 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The last London shows took place on November 8th and 9th last year at The O2 Arena.

It’s a two-hour event and should no doubt be a blast for families who have got into the show since it returned to screens in 2024.

Tickets go on sale later this week. You can register for presale access, tranches of which starts at 9am on Thursday March 26th and Wednesday March 25th. Or general sale begins 24 hours later on March 27th.

There may only be two dates, but the Gladiator Live Tour is putting on four shows in November. There are 11:30am and 17:30pm slots, while doors open 90 minutes before the show’s start.

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They are over by 2pm and 8pm respectively, giving you plenty of time to get home.

These are slightly smaller scale shows than last year’s The O2 ones, the OVO Arena Wembley’s capacity rated at up to 12,500, compared to 20,000 for The O2.

Won’t be in London? Here are the full list of dates for the wider UK tour.

Sat 10 Oct – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Sun 11 Oct – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Sat 24 Oct – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sun 25 Oct – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sat 7 Nov – London, OVO Arena Wembley

Sun 8 Nov – London, OVO Arena Wembley

Sat 14 Nov – Manchester, AO Arena

Sun 15 Nov – Manchester, AO Arena

Sat 21 Nov – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sun 22 Nov – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sat 28 Nov – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sun 29 Nov – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sat 5 Dec – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

Sun 6 Dec – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

We don’t have pricing details yet, but tickets for the Liverpool shows start at £48.25 before fees.