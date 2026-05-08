PizzaExpress goes fast food with touchscreen ordering at new Brixton restaurant

It’s been a middle class family favourite, and a feature of endless “Prince Andrew” jokes, but PizzaExpress is now taking a surprise fast food turn.

Brixton has a new PizzaExpress site that is not quite like the pizza restaurants we’re used to. You order at the kind of touchscreen terminal we’d typically expect to see in McDonalds or Burger King rather than a sit-down restaurant.

And, well, that’s because this is a different kind of smaller establishment that has a greater focus on takeaway. There are a limited number of seats, though, and a handful of additional tables in Brixton PizzaExpress’s basement, area.

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While you order at a kiosk, a real live human will bring your order to your table if you choose to eat in.

“PizzaExpress Brixton might be physically small, but it is mighty, with pizza lovers able to casually enjoy their favourites without compromising on taste or quality,” reads the official blurb on this new opening.

Freebies to go

The restaurant is already open but it will attempt to drum up some lunch time buzz next week on May 13th. 100 free Margherita pizzas are up for grabs between 2pm and 4pm. But once word is out on this deal, things could get busy.

“The opening of PizzaExpress Brixton is a big occasion for us, as we continue to be bold and innovate in unexpected ways,” says PizzaExpress CEO Paula MacKenzie.

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This is the first of three planned touchscreen order PizzaExpress spots in London, with the next two coming to Finsbury Park and Earls Court.

The Brixton site lives at 462 Brixton Road, just opposite Brixton Underground station, at the site of a former Leon eatery.

Similarly, the Finsbury Park PizzaExpress is apparently set to open up at 14 Wells Terrace, right by Finsbury Park tube. The strategy seems clear: PizzaExpress is doubling down on convenience and speed.

And what pairs well with that? A deal. The Brixton PizzaExpress currently offers a classic pizza and soft drink for £9.95, or a smaller “pizzetta” and a drink for £6.95. Not bad.

We’re yet to check this one out first-hand, but are reliably informed the Brixton site has ben decked out with a musical theme to reflect the culture and history of the local area.

Brixton PizzaExpress opens up at 11am daily, until midnight on Friday and Saturdays, or until 11pm on other other five days of the week.





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