HBO just dropped the first teaser trailer for the new Game of Thrones prequel: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Grab your armour, we’re heading back to Westros again. HBO has revealed the first trailer for its second Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of Seven Kingdoms. The highly anticipated series debuted the first teaser at New York Comic Con on Thursday, and it’s shaping up to be another sword-wielding, chainmail-tastic extravaganza.

The series is based on a series of novellas by the Game of Thrones author and God-like-figure to all fantasy nerds, George RR Martin. According to the logline, the story follows two unlikely heroes who have wandered into Westeros, a young, naive but courageous knight named Ser Duncan (“Dunk”) the Tall and his diminutive squire Aegon Targaryen, better known as Egg. Irish actor Peter Claffey will be taking on the role of Dunk the Tall, starring opposite newcomer Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg.

Sort of what you’d expect from anything in the Game of Thrones world, the trailer depicts a lot of medieval knights, kings, dragons, squires, peasants, and people who look far too good in burlap sacks.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | Official Teaser Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The series also stars Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen, Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon and Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, a Dornish puppeteer.

It’s all kicking off 100 years before the twisted events of the OG Game of Thrones series, which left our screens back in 2019, and is technically a prequel prequel too, as it takes place 72 years before House of the Dragons.

The series is an adaptation of R R Martin’s novella Tales of Dunk and Egg, and will be the third television series in Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire franchise.

We don’t have long to wait either, as the series is currently scheduled to premiere on January 18th 2026. It will consist of six episodes and should be released all in one go.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Martin is working as an executive producer across the series and shared on his blog that this series will be much shorter than either of its predecessors, with a much different tone. Meanwhile, showrunner Ira Parks said at Comic Con that this series will be less focused on fantastical elements than prior shows. So, from the trailer and the rumours, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will still probably fill that GOT-shaped hole in your TV rota, but will be mixing it up a bit…