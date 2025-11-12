Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson are reuniting for a brand new Luther film at Netflix

DCI John Luther is officially back on the case. Netflix has confirmed a brand-new Luther film is in the works, reuniting Idris Elba with Ruth Wilson and Dermot Crowley for another dark, blood-soaked chapter in one of Britain’s most beloved crime dramas.

The news was revealed by Netflix on X, with the streamer posting: “Luther, Alice and Schenk are BACK.” The film will see Elba reprise his role as the obsessive detective, Wilson return as the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, and Crowley step back in as Luther’s long-time ally, Martin Schenk. Series creator Neil Cross and director Jamie Payne, both Luther veterans, are also returning, with filming set to begin in February 2026.

The story will pick up with Luther being “secretly called back into service amidst a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders.” The twist? Everyone seems to want him dead. Which, knowing Luther’s track record for burning bridges, feels about right.

The new film marks Wilson’s first appearance in the franchise since her character’s apparent death at the end of season five. She was absent from 2023’s Luther: The Fallen Sun, which continued the story on Netflix and co-starred Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo. Fans have long called for Alice’s return, and it seems Cross couldn’t resist bringing back the show’s most magnetic pairing.

Luther, Alice and Schenk are BACK. Idris Elba, Dermot Crowley and Ruth Wilson will reunite for an all new LUTHER movie. Luther has been secretly called back into service amidst a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders. But how can he save London when everyone on all sides… pic.twitter.com/nIgLjDh7n4November 11, 2025

“Luther, Alice and Schenk are more than characters to me — they’re family,” said Cross. “I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them … and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”

Since debuting on the BBC in 2010, Luther has become one of the UK’s most defining crime series, a brooding, stylish and often brutal look at justice and obsession, anchored by Elba’s towering performance. The show ran for five series, won multiple BAFTAs, and turned Luther into one of TV’s most iconic antiheroes.

No release date has been confirmed yet, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, production kicks off next year. Until then, shine your shoes and ready your trench coat — London’s darkest detective is coming home.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



