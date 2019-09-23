Best crime dramas to binge on Netflix: detective series to watch

There's something cathartic about watching the best crime dramas. Given true crime dramas have gripped the world in the past few years, the genre as a whole can be pretty exhausting. When you’re done debating your Adnans and Averys in Serial and Making a Murderer, it can be almost relaxing to settle down with a cuppa and some a fictional Netflix detective series.



UPDATE: Netflix’s new crime series starring David Tennant and Hayley Atwell is finally here - and we love it. We’re so excited about it, we just had to add it to the list. Set in an interrogation room, London investigators go after three suspects (including Tennant and Atwell), each accused of some pretty horrendous crimes.



Here’s a round up of the best crime dramas on Netflix that you can watch right now. No need to wait on tenterhooks for the next episode to appear, because seriously, what kind of a person just watches one episode of a TV series anymore? Certainly not the ones going through our best Netflix TV shows article.

Few genres lend themselves so readily to binge-watching as crime, by virtue of the fact that there’s a mystery to be solved and therefore a reason that you have to get to the end right now.



Here are some crime shows that should be eating up all your weekends for the foreseeable future, or if you’re looking for something else, make sure to check our guide to sci-fi TV series and Marvel movies.

