Slow Horses maintains fast pace with season 5 release date announcement

Slow Horses, the acclaimed Apple TV+ spy thriller, is set to return for its fifth season on 24th September, with a two-episode premiere. This news offers relief to fans, especially considering the prolonged wait we’ve started to expect from TV shows like Apple's own Severance.

The renewal for season five was announced early in 2024, followed shortly by the confirmation of a sixth season. Based on Mick Herron’s London Rules novel, season five continues the series’ trend of adapting Herron’s books, following Spook Street, which provided the basis for season four.

The upcoming season will feature familiar faces, including the star Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Saskia Reeves. Apple TV+'s official synopsis reveals that the plot will revolve around the suspicion surrounding tech expert Roddy Ho's new relationship and a series of bizarre events across the big smoke, leading the Slow Horses team to uncover the connections.

More sleuthing just around the corner

In a landscape of often lengthy waits between streaming show seasons, Slow Horses stands out for its consistent annual returns.

Despite its critical acclaim and the cast's stature, including Emmy-winner Gary Oldman, the show maintains a rapid production pace, something that has become increasingly unusual with prestige TV. Not only is season five on the way, but filming for season six has begun, too.

The series, which debuted in April 2022, has garnered significant critical acclaim, including Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama. Its ability to release five seasons in roughly three and a half years is a noteworthy achievement and has helped it become one of the most popular shows Apple TV+ has knocked out.

Nick Mohammed of Ted Lasso will make a guest appearance in season five, adding to the show's ensemble cast. The season's focus on strange occurrences promises to deliver another compelling instalment of the series.