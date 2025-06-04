Slow Horses maintains fast pace with season 5 release date announcement
Slow Horses, but a fast production
Slow Horses, the acclaimed Apple TV+ spy thriller, is set to return for its fifth season on 24th September, with a two-episode premiere. This news offers relief to fans, especially considering the prolonged wait we’ve started to expect from TV shows like Apple's own Severance.
The renewal for season five was announced early in 2024, followed shortly by the confirmation of a sixth season. Based on Mick Herron’s London Rules novel, season five continues the series’ trend of adapting Herron’s books, following Spook Street, which provided the basis for season four.
The upcoming season will feature familiar faces, including the star Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Saskia Reeves. Apple TV+'s official synopsis reveals that the plot will revolve around the suspicion surrounding tech expert Roddy Ho's new relationship and a series of bizarre events across the big smoke, leading the Slow Horses team to uncover the connections.
More sleuthing just around the corner
In a landscape of often lengthy waits between streaming show seasons, Slow Horses stands out for its consistent annual returns.
Despite its critical acclaim and the cast's stature, including Emmy-winner Gary Oldman, the show maintains a rapid production pace, something that has become increasingly unusual with prestige TV. Not only is season five on the way, but filming for season six has begun, too.
The series, which debuted in April 2022, has garnered significant critical acclaim, including Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama. Its ability to release five seasons in roughly three and a half years is a noteworthy achievement and has helped it become one of the most popular shows Apple TV+ has knocked out.
Nick Mohammed of Ted Lasso will make a guest appearance in season five, adding to the show's ensemble cast. The season's focus on strange occurrences promises to deliver another compelling instalment of the series.
Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.