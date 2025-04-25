Wednesday season 2's Netflix release date revealed

Netflix has confirmed when Wednesday season 2 will be available to stream.

Following Netflix’s current release trend, Wednesday season 2 will come in two parts. The first bunch of episodes will be out on August 6, followed by the second lot on September 3.

That means there’s not much more than three months to wait right now.

Netflix has also released a two-minute trailer for the new season to whet the appetite.

We see Wednesday at the airport, and then her return to Nevermore Academy for a new term. It’s a two-minute teaser, with just a few potential spoilers towards the end of its runtime:

This second season will offer up more about the characters other than Wednesday, according to its creators.

“Season 1 really focused on Wednesday, but you met the other characters but didn’t get to know them, and now we get to expand their storylines and expand the scope and breadth of the show,” says Alfred Gough, who developed Wednesday as a show.

There are new characters too. Steve Buscemi will feature as Nevermore Academy’s head, Barry Dort, for example.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Addams family — the movies, the TV show, and I was a big fan of Wednesday, so I was very excited to know that they were interested in me to play the new principal of Nevermore,” says Buscemi.

“Barry Dort is a bit of a mysterious figure. Something about him is not right, but he loves the school and he has real outcast pride.”

Joanna Lumley also joins the cast, as Morticia’s mother Hester Frump.

Plenty of the cast will return too, including Fred Armisen, who will apparently have an expanded role in season 2.

The fans no doubt have big expectations, but so too will Netflix execs. Wednesday’s first season became the most-watched English language Netflix show of all time, racking up 252.1 million watches in its first 90 days, or 1.7 billion hours. That's almost 20,000 years of watch time, total. Yikes.