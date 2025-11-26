Netflix reveals its Christmas movies and shows for December 2025

Netflix has announced its December line-up of releases for Christmas 2025. And while we don’t have the UK-specific list just yet, we do know a handful of the Netflix exclusives coming up.

We’ll leave out the big news any fans of the show will already know: the last season of Stranger Things is rolling out over the next month, with the first episodes dropping on November 27th in the UK.

Here are the other bits of notable and Christmas-related content you'll see come to Netflix next month.

Matt Rife Unwrapped: A Christmas Crowdwork Special

December 2nd

Crowd-work specialist Matt Rife’s Christmas-themed special is out on December 2nd. It was filmed in Phoenix in October, but promises to tackle the traditions of Christmas in the comedian’s signature style.

My Secret Santa

December 3rd

Netflix is currently being filled with made-for-TV Christmas movies. But this year’s made-for-Netflix picks include My Secret Santa. A single mom tries to get a job as a ski resort Santa in order to fund her daughter’s ski lessons. Expect a rom-com twist. Stars Alexandra Breckenridge.

Jay Kelly

December 5th

No Christmas theme here but definitely one to look out for. It’s Noah Baumbach’s latest, and stars George Clooney as a famous actor travelling across Europe with his manager, played by Adam Sandler. It received wildly mixed reviews earlier this year, from the glowing to the godawful.

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas

December 8th

A proper slice of family-friendly Christmas cheer, YouTuber Mark Rober and Elmo star in his half-hour special. They exchange gifts, with a whole host of special guests, and an extra injection of science and engineering in Rober fashion.

Man vs. Baby

December 11th

Rowan Atkinson is back to his old physical comedy antics in Man vs. Baby, in which Trevor Bingley unexpectedly finds himself lumped with caring for a baby. This is a follow-up to 2022’s Man vs. Bee, which couldn’t help but remind viewers of Mr. Bean.

Home for Christmas - Season 3

December 12th

Five years after the release of season two, Home for Christmas is returning. It’s a Dutch show about Joanne, and her trials of having to deal with Christmas as a perennially single 30-something woman. Gentle and charming, the last season was better than the premise sounds.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

December 12th

Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig return with another Knives Out movie. This one features Josh O’Connor, who has pretty much gained universal acclaim from the just-published reviews. And they are all pretty positive too, suggesting Johnson has come out with another must-watch end-of-the-year flick.

The Great Flood

December 19th

This Korean sci-fi themed disaster movie made its debut at the Busan film festival earlier this year, and sounds like an interesting watch. A great flood sweeps across the Earth, and the film follows a group of survivors who try to stay alive in an apartment building.





