Blue Eye Samurai season 2 first look as production begins

Netflix's Emmy-winning Blue Eye Samurai is officially in production for its second season, and it seems Mizu's quest for bloody revenge is far from over. In fact, co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green assure us that "Revenge is her religion." Which, from what we saw in season one, checks out.

For those who recall, our fiery protagonist, Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), ended Season 1 by sailing off to London, dragging along one of her "potential" fathers, Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh). He's less a prisoner and more a very reluctant, human GPS to her other prospective dads.

Blue Eye Samurai: Season 2 | Official Start of Production | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix, clearly eager to get us hyped, dropped a featurette that gives us a sneak peek at the carnage to come. Mizu is still very much in sword-wielding, limb-slicing form, seen hacking her way through a monastery and showing ninjas who's boss. Executive producer Jane Wu even spilt some tea on how French studio Blue Spirit uses actual stunt people to make these incredible fights look so... incredibly violent.

While Mizu's off gallivanting in Europe, fear not, characters Green and Noizumi promise returns for Ringo (Masi Oka), the perpetually helpful follower; Master Eiji (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), the blind swordmaker; Princess Akemi (Brenda Song), who’s hopefully avoiding any more disastrous weddings; and the ever-arrogant Taigen (Darren Barnet).

Here's a spicy tidbit from Noizumi to keep the excitement alive: "There are also gonna be some people, maybe you thought died, who maybe are still alive." Green playfully scolded her for the spoiler, but let's be honest, that's the kind of tease that keeps us hooked.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The featurette also gives us a glimpse of what seems to be a flashback, with Mizu in a peasant rebellion, ditching her pitchfork for a sword (the broken one from Season 1). It appears she's using a body for cover and then, because she's Mizu, ripping out arrows to climb a wall.

While we don't have an official premiere date yet (Netflix says "now in production" for a projected 2026 release), just this taste is enough to remind us why Blue Eye Samurai is so stylish and dramatic. If season one is anything to go by, this will be one of the biggest releases of 2026.