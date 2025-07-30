Prime Video just added the weirdest comic book film of all time — and Gorillaz fans will need to see it

A true relic of '90s cinematic rebellion has just crash-landed on Amazon Prime Video. We're talking about Tank Girl (1995), the delightfully deranged post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure that’s less a film and more a chaotic explosion of punk rock, kangaroos, and questionable fashion choices. If you’ve never had the pleasure, now’s your chance to witness Rebecca Buck (aka Tank Girl) in all her glory, brought to life by the incomparable Lori Petty.

Based on the British comic by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett (the same genius who later co-created Gorillaz), Tank Girl throws us into the... erm... distant future of 2033. Earth, in a stroke of cosmic bad luck, has been parched thanks to a comet with terrible aim.

This means water is the new gold, and it’s all monopolised by the truly charming Water & Power corporation, led by the exquisitely villainous Kesslee (Malcolm McDowell, proving he can still be creepy even when he’s not ordering anyone to get their eyelids taped open).

TANK GIRL (1995) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Our hero, Tank Girl, is minding her own business in her commune, probably listening to some killer Ramones tracks, when Water & Power decide to crash the party. Her boyfriend buys the farm, and that’s when Tank Girl decides enough is enough.

From the turret of her scavenged tank, she unleashes a glorious, punk-fueled rebellion, recruiting the surprisingly reserved-but-brilliant Jet Girl (Naomi Watts in her youth) and a squad of bio-engineered kangaroo-human hybrids known as the Rippers. Yes, you read that right. Kangaroo-human hybrids. Because why not?

Tank Girl was a bit of a cinematic underdog in 1995, grossing a mere $6 million against a $25 million budget. But like a fine wine, it has since blossomed into a beloved cult classic. Its comic book origins are plastered all over the screen with eye-popping stylised visuals, wonderfully wacky animated sequences, and plenty of attitude.

Fans and critics have, thankfully, caught on to its feminist themes, its relentless wild energy, and an aesthetic incredibly ahead of its time. There's even been talks of a Margot Robbie-fronted reboot in the works.

So, if your idea of a good time involves post-apocalyptic mayhem, a healthy dose of comic-book irreverence, and the bonus of seeing the early work of one of the creative minds behind 2-D, Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel, then Tank Girl is ready to roll into your living room offering a fresh take on a superhero format that’s feeling fatigued.