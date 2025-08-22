KPop Demon Hunters hits cinemas this bank holiday weekend
Get yourself to your local cinema for a song
The animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters, which has taken Netflix by storm and conquered the charts, is officially hitting select cinemas this August Bank Holiday weekend for a series of sing-along screenings, going against the no cinema release rule Netflix often lives by.
After its June debut, this animated gem became Netflix's most-watched original animated film ever, creating a fandom so passionate it could rival a horde of actual demons and maybe even BTS fans. News of US and Canadian sing-alongs dropped recently, and now, the UK is joining the party in time for the bank holiday weekend.
Tickets for these special screenings are on sale now, so dust off those vocal cords and prepare for a cinematic experience like no other. You can find your nearest participating cinema and grab your tickets now.
The fictional group’s single, ‘Golden’, has not only topped the UK charts but also become only the second K-pop song ever to achieve that feat, after Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’. Clearly, the only thing more powerful than their demon-hunting skills is their ability to produce a certified banger.
Whispers of a live-action remake, two animated sequels, and even a stage musical are already circulating. Meanwhile, The Saja Boys’ 'Your Idol' has also seen major chart success, even surpassing BTS's record for the highest-charting K-pop boy band in the US. Even BTS themselves posted a video singing along.
So, gather your fellow fans, warm up those vocal cords, and prepare for a weekend of pure, unadulterated K-pop demon-hunting joy.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Netflix’s number 1 movie is on track to become its most successful ever
Red Notice is on notice...
-
Peaky Blinders creator is splitting the G on TV ahead of Bond film with a history of the Guinness family
A pint of drama
-
Stranger Things creators might quit Netflix after final season wraps
Climbing Paramount Mountain
-
Netflix’s new movie addition showcases Johnny Depp at his absolute weirdest
Take a trip on Netflix
-
Netflix just got the (second) best movie about wrestling ever made
A new challenger approaches
-
Robin Williams in one of his greatest roles has just been added to Netflix
O Captain! My Captain!
-
Britcore is back: Netflix romcom is new no. 1 movie (and it'll make Brits cringe)
Love is in the air
-
Netflix just added Adam Sandler's hugely anticipated comedy sequel
Another big swing from Netflix