KPop Demon Hunters hits cinemas this bank holiday weekend

The animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters, which has taken Netflix by storm and conquered the charts, is officially hitting select cinemas this August Bank Holiday weekend for a series of sing-along screenings, going against the no cinema release rule Netflix often lives by.

After its June debut, this animated gem became Netflix's most-watched original animated film ever, creating a fandom so passionate it could rival a horde of actual demons and maybe even BTS fans. News of US and Canadian sing-alongs dropped recently, and now, the UK is joining the party in time for the bank holiday weekend.

Tickets for these special screenings are on sale now, so dust off those vocal cords and prepare for a cinematic experience like no other. You can find your nearest participating cinema and grab your tickets now.

“Golden” Official Lyric Video | KPop Demon Hunters | Sony Animation - YouTube Watch On

The fictional group’s single, ‘Golden’, has not only topped the UK charts but also become only the second K-pop song ever to achieve that feat, after Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’. Clearly, the only thing more powerful than their demon-hunting skills is their ability to produce a certified banger.

Whispers of a live-action remake, two animated sequels, and even a stage musical are already circulating. Meanwhile, The Saja Boys’ 'Your Idol' has also seen major chart success, even surpassing BTS's record for the highest-charting K-pop boy band in the US. Even BTS themselves posted a video singing along.

So, gather your fellow fans, warm up those vocal cords, and prepare for a weekend of pure, unadulterated K-pop demon-hunting joy.