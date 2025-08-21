We’re getting a new comic book movie - and it’s from the Spider-Verse producers

Anyone who is a fan of the classic Archie comics - or who fangirled over the Spider-Verse series - is about to get seriously excited, as a feature adaptation of the Archie comic books is officially in the world.

Universal Pictures is at the helm of the franchise adaptation, along with Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

There’s always a lot of pressure on the writers to make these adaptations meet the expectations of every nerd who's already getting excited about them (it’s us, we’re the nerds), so it’s not surprising they’ve drafted an Eisner-winning comic book author. Tom King will be turning his hand to screenwriting, penning the script for the as-yet-untitled Archie movie. We currently don’t have any plot details for the film, though as these are being kept firmly under wraps - although anyone who is an avid fan will have some idea of the possible antics thanks to the comics.

Speaking about the announcement, Lord and Miller said: “We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences — both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen.”

Archie Comics debuted in 1941, and has been running for over 85 years - roughly selling over three billion copies in that period, yowzer. It’s not been a direct rival to the Marvel and DC giants, but there will definitely be some die-hard fans who will be awaiting this arrival, and probably some newfound fans, too.

Emma Watts will be producing the project, along with Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater, and Aditya Sood - president of Lord Miller.

We don’t yet have any details on plot or casting, so it will definitely be a while before we get even an estimated release date.