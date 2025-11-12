London's Guinness Open Gate Brewery tours are now available to book

Last month, we wrote about the upcoming Guinness Open Gate Brewery, opening in London next month. And you can now finally book your own pre-Christmas slot.

Tickets start at £30 during off-peak times, rising to £40 or higher at peak hours.

Based on our search through the booking platform, you’ll pay at least £40 on weekends, rising to £50 after midday. £30 tickets are available for earlier slots during the week.

This gets you the Open Gate Experience, a 90-minute tour of the facilities. There’s a microbrewery on site, so we’ll hopefully get to walk around that and get an explanation of exactly how the process works.

What brewery tour is complete without some chat about barley and hops? And you get to pour your own pint, using that old famous 2-step process.

From February 2026, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery will also offer a longer 115 Guinness Masterclass tour.

These are headed up by “expert senior ambassadors” who can no doubt provide a bit more useful context. This experience includes a tasting masterclass and sees you walk away with an engraved glass.

Only one of these masterclass sessions will take place each day, at 3pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The actual classic Guinness you’ll be drinking here is actually brewed in Dublin, not on-site. It’s because the brewing operation at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery is so boutique, there’s no way it could keep up with the demands of the place.

On-site brewing is instead used in making “small-batch beers and exploring new seasonal flavours."

If you’re not too fussed about getting the guided tour, you can also visit the Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s bars and restaurants for free.

These include The Porter’s Table and Gilroy’s Loft restaurants, which you may well need a booking for, while the Old Brewer’s Yard is for walk-ins only.





