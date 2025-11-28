Mossburn’s new whisky collection bottles Scotland’s strangest folklore
A mythical drop
Mossburn Whiskies is carving its own path through Scotland’s whisky landscape. Part of the same family as Torabhaig, it shares a deep respect for the country’s heritage, but while Torabhaig tells the story of a single place and house style, Mossburn is on a broader mission: curating bold, distinctive malts from across Scotland. From its Signature Casks collection, which champions the unique character of each region, to limited Vintage and Collaborative releases, Mossburn is a journey through the many voices of Scotch, each bottle selected, matured, and bottled with care by the team behind Torabhaig.
Its latest offering, The Ephemera Collection, is a one-time release of 12 rare and unusual bottlings, each paired with a story from Scottish folklore where fact and fiction blur, creating a collection as rich in narrative as it is in flavour.
The Ephemera Collection — every bottle explained
Rather than dress the bottles in generic tartan-and-mist branding, Mossburn has leaned into Scotland’s stranger folklore: dragons, cursed bishops, wandering tricksters and spectral goblins. Each bottle carries a tale where fact and fiction blur, with stories pulled from the Borders to the Highlands.
With fewer than 15,000 bottles in total, availability is extremely limited, but the liquid itself spans everything from multi-decade grain blends to sherry-heavy malts to rum finished in Spanish dessert wine casks. According to whiskymaker Neil Macleod Mathieson, the idea was to share the “more unusual casks” in their archive, each one distinct in grain, age, maturation or treatment, and let the folklore amplify their character.
Take, for example, The Linton Wyrm, inspired by the tale of Scotland’s last dragon, said to have terrorised the Borderlands from its lair at the aptly named “Worm’s Den” in Linton, Roxburghshire. Local legend tells of a courageous knight, John or William de Somerville, who forged an iron trident tipped with flaming peat, tar, and brimstone to take on the beast. After a daring joust-like encounter, he plunged the burning spear down the wyrm’s throat, vanquishing it and earning a celebratory feast and, later, a dragon on his coat of arms.
Mossburn’s team went deep into Scotland’s folklore to capture this story in liquid form: the whisky is a smooth, rich, smoky dram with a subtle tickle of fire on the finish, echoing the dragon’s fiery demise. Each bottle in The Ephemera Collection is treated with the same care, blending rigorous research, regional character, and narrative inspiration so every dram tells its own uniquely Scottish story.
The Ephemera Collection caters to both collectors and curious drinkers alike, offering a range of whiskies that vary in price, age, and rarity. Bottles start at around £65 and climb to £150 for rarer, more complex expressions such as The Reliquary and The Great Michael. Each release is limited, with quantities ranging from 600 to 1,350 bottles globally, making some truly scarce while others remain surprisingly accessible. This careful curation ensures there’s something for everyone.
With each of these whiskies released in extremely limited numbers, you’ll want to act fast. Much like the legends that inspired them, these bottles are destined to become stories whispered through the ages.
