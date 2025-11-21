End of the Road 2026 festival announces its headliner acts

End of the Road festival has announced the first of its acts for its 2026 weekender, and they are three of the line-up’s biggies.

Pulp, CMAT and Mac DeMarco will headline End of the Road 2026 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Exactly which day each will nab is yet to be announced.

The festival’s organisers have also teased a “secret headliner” who will headline the Thursday.

Names aside, the meat of this early announcement is that Pulp’s performance isn’t going to be just an ordinary gig.

“Pulp have never performed there, but that will change next year. This will not be a typical Pulp show: it will be … unusual. Expect the unexpected. In a good way,” the Pulp account posted on Instagram.

It also dug a little into frontman Jarvis Cocker’s history with the festival.

“Jarvis has been there many times: he’s DJ’d from a boat up a tree, presented a film programme, discovered mulled cider, slept in a caravan - all in the most beautiful outdoor setting.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

End of the Road 2026 will once again take place at Larmer Tree Gardens, an idyllic spot for an alternative music festival. It will begin on Thursday, September 3rd and run through to Sunday, September 6th.

Despite this being the first of the major announcements for End of the Road 2026, all but the last tier of tickets for the festival have sold out.

You’ll currently pay £305 (£326.96 including booking fees) for an adult weekend ticket, which includes access to the campsite. Campervan pitches start at £155.

The festival will be Pulp’s only UK festival appearance of the year, and the group currently only has one other UK date listed for the entire of 2026. They will play at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on August 28th.

2026 will mark 20 years of the End of the Road festival.

End of the Road 2025 was headlined by Self Esteem, Caribou and Father John Misty, with Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory headlining the Thursday. Have a read of our experiences at End of the Road this year.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



