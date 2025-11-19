Radiohead are returning to London this Friday for their first series of gigs in the capital since 2016.

Tickets, of course, sold out within minutes, but there is a slender chance for you to pick up a last-minute Radiohead ticket.

There’s only one official way to get hold of one, through the AXS resale portal. These are kept at face value (plus extensive fees, of course).

The tricky part is that AXS is currently using a laborious anti-bot website protocol. This involves a healthy wait to actually access the resale page for each of the band’s O2 dates. And more likely than not, there will be no tickets available once you get in.

However, if you are desperate not to miss the band playing, it’s worth a regular try using this method. We have not been able to dig up any information as to when resale tickets drop on the platform, and given that it involves actual buyers listing them, it seems likely they just appear as people list them on AXS.

You can also try the AXS app if you don’t want to ticket-hunt on a laptop.

Other platforms are listing Radiohead tickets, but it may not be the best idea to buy from them. Not least because you’ll likely have to pay upwards of £400 for a single ticket.

“All third-party platforms will be closely monitored for tickets being sold at inflated prices. Any tickets sold on platforms other than the official reseller platforms above will be subject to cancellation,” reads the W.A.S.T.E. Radiohead website.

Radiohead recently joined a group of British bands and artists who petitioned the UK government to take action against scalpers and platforms selling tickets at inflated prices. Viagogo, StubHub and Vividseats are all listing Radiohead tickets at massively inflated prices at the time of writing.

Government ministers are expected to announce plans to ban or at least curtail the practice today, Wednesday 19th, with proposed limits including capping prices at 30% above face value.

There are already great platforms that cap resale tickets at fair prices, including Twickets and Tixel. But good luck picking up a ticket for high-profile gigs like Radiohead, Oasis or Taylor Swift there.

Radiohead will play four nights at the O2, on November 21/22/24/25th before moving on to Denmark and then Germany. The band’s tour began earlier this month on November 4th with a series of concerts at Madrid’s Movistar Arena.





