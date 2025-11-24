Going out with a bang: Final London New Year's Eve fireworks tickets go on sale today

The last tranche of tickets for the official London New Year's Eve fireworks goes on sale today, November 24th, at midday.

How much? Tickets cost either £40 or £55 depending on the viewing area you pick, but those with a London postcode get £20 off, bringing the price down to a much more reasonable £20-35. There is an additional booking fee too.

To get the discount, the post code you enter will have to match the one used when you checkout.

There are five levels of viewing area, each with a colour to match. These are either classed as a category A or B, which determines whether you have to pay the higher price or not.

This year, non-Londoners have to pay an extra £5, “to cover the increasing costs across the events industry.” And you’ll only be able to get into the viewing areas with a ticket, despite them covering a good chunk of the area around the Thames.

Last chance

If you’re reading this and those final tickets have already sold out, your best bet is to try picking up a ticket through Ticketmaster’s resale portal.

There are sure to be plenty of these dropping in the weeks running up to New Year, especially as there are no refunds for those who suddenly find themselves unable to show up on the 31st December.

Some logistics are involved here too. Your route into the event will vary depending on the ticketed area you end up with — the organisers offer all the necessary instructions over at the event’s website. You’ll be able to get into your zone from 8pm, up until 10:30pm. There’s no turning up 15 minutes before the fireworks kick off with this one.

Tickets for the fireworks have gradually been released since October 17th, and around 100,000 are to be sold in total. As ever the firework spectacular will be set to music, intended to “celebrate the key moments of 2025 and look forward to the year ahead through thousands of fireworks, hundreds of lights and an amazing soundtrack.”

Alternatively, you can watch the fireworks from the comfort of your living room, as the whole thing will also be shown on BBC One.





