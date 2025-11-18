Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2026: Loyle Carner and Ezra Collective lead first wave line-up
One of Love Supreme’s most ambitious line-ups yet
Love Supreme Jazz Festival has dropped its first wave of artists for 2026, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the standout weekends of next summer.
The UK’s biggest outdoor jazz festival returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 July 2026, expanding to three full days of main stage programming for the first time.
Two headliners have been confirmed: Ezra Collective and Loyle Carner, both arriving off the back of major milestones in their careers.
Ezra Collective open the festival and curates their own day
Friday’s main-stage headliner will be Mercury Prize and Brit Award winners Ezra Collective, marking a full-circle moment a decade after first appearing at the festival as rising newcomers in 2016. Now one of the UK’s most celebrated jazz exports, the group will not only headline but also curate the entire opening day, an artist-picked programme they’re calling Temple of Joy.
Their hand-selected line-up so far includes London Afrobeat heroes Kokoroko, double MOBO-winning drummer Moses Boyd, influential DJ Luke Una, and Mississippi gospel-soul outfit Annie & The Caldwells.
“Love Supreme has always held a very special place in our hearts,” the band said. “Coming back as headliners feels like a full circle moment — and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next summer.”
Loyle Carner headlines Saturday
Saturday night will see Loyle Carner take the top slot following a blockbuster 2025 that included a Glastonbury Other Stage headline, a sold-out four-night run at Brixton Academy and the release of his Top Five album Hopefully.
“Love Supreme’s been on my list for ages,” Carner said. “Feels like a rare one that celebrates all the music I hold close. Plus, my mum goes every year.”
Joining the headliners are more than a dozen confirmed acts spanning jazz, soul, Motown and blues, including:
- Samara Joy – 5x Grammy-winning vocal powerhouse
- The Temptations & The Four Tops – Motown legends uniting for a joint show
- Jalen Ngonda – acclaimed UK-based US soul singer
- Esperanza Spalding – visionary bassist, composer and genre-breaker
- The War and Treaty – high-energy husband-and-wife duo
- D.K. Harrell – fast-rising blues force
- Carrtoons – NY multi-instrumentalist and producer
The festival will also bring back its full range of experiences: wellness and yoga sessions, a kids’ area, the Supremium VIP space, late-night woodland performances, swing dance lessons, cabaret, spoken word and the Jazz Lounge, where talks, interviews and screenings take place across the weekend.
More names, including Sunday’s yet-to-be-revealed headliner, will be announced soon.
Early bird tickets are on sale now.
