Blood Orange to curate London's RALLY festival 2026

Blood Orange, also known as Dev Hynes, has been announced as the curator and headliner of 2026’s RALLY festival.

Whether you know him as Lightspeed Champion, Dev Hynes, Blood Orange or as one third of Test Icicles, you have to agree Ilford’s own Hynes is a good choice to head up a festival’s curation.

But what he’s going to bring us? That’s still a mystery for now.

RALLY 2026 is set to take place in Southwark Park, on 29th August, 2026. Blood Orange will perform a set, and his curation work will be limited to the main stage, working alongside NTS Radio, Bird on a Wire and GALA.

Tickets are this week now, and this is one of the few London festivals cheap enough to warrant a blind ticket buy.

They start at £42.50, plus booking fee, and will go on sale on November 14th at 10am.

Want a reminder? You can sign up for “pre-registration” over at the RALLY website.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This year the festival had a great, and eclectic, line-up featuring Shortlist faves Floating Points and Geordie Greep, alongside Astrid Sonne, Porridge Radio and loads of others.

RALLY 2025 didn’t have a big-name musical act curator, but its art installation side did, Haja Fanta. That should give you an idea of the feel of this festival.

It’s a “collaborative project inspired by DIY culture and grassroots movements, celebrating London's music and arts communities,” per the festival’s website.

Blood Orange is set to play London this very night, November 12th, with a gig at Maida Vale Studios, following an epic four-night run at Alexandra Palace.

The message is out: Blood Orange is back.

Blood Orange’s Essex Honey album was released in September 2025 to almost universally positive reviews. It’s Dev Hynes’s first album in six years, following 2019’s Angel’s Pulse.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



