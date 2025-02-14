Pulp announce summer 2025 UK tour — with two dates at London’s O2

Forget Disco 2000, let’s all meet up in the year 2025, eh? Britpop heroes Pulp have just announced details of a UK summer arena tour.

The band will play six gigs across the UK and Ireland, kicking off in Glasgow on June 7th, wrapping up in Manchester on June 21st, and including two dates at London’s giant O2 Arena on June 13th and 14th.

“You deserve more – & we have more,” said frontman Jarvis Cocker in a press statement accompanying the tour news.

“In fact, we have More – (but that’s a whole other story… you’ll have to wait a little more time to hear that one). In the meantime: see you this Summer!”

That additional ‘More’ is thought to be a new album from the band, which would be the long-awaited follow up to 2001’s We Love Life. The band has been playing unreleased songs at recent shows, and is known to have been in the recording studio of late. It’s not too big a leap to see these gigs as part of a promotional tour, with the band having signed a fresh record deal with Rough Trade back in December.

Pulp will also be performing a previously-announced homecoming headlining set at Tramlines festival in Sheffield on July 25th.

Common people will be able to pick up general sale tickets next Friday 21st February from 9:30am via Ticketmaster. But real fans that have signed up to Pulp’s mailing list before midnight on Monday 17th February will gain access to an early-bird pre-sale batch of tickets which will be released on Tuesday 18th February at 9:30am.

Here are those Pulp tour dates in full: