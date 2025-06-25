Burna Boy to play free London gig — here's how to get tickets
One night with Burna Boy
Hold onto your hats, music fans, because Burna Boy, the undisputed king of Afrobeats, is about to drop a musical bombshell and celebrate it with an intimate gig that's not to be missed. The Grammy Award-winning musician is teaming up with O2 Presents for an exclusive — and free! — Priority show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum on July 16th.
This isn't just any ol’ gig. This is a rare chance to see the "African Giant" himself perform for a mere 2,000 lucky so-and-sos. It's almost like he's inviting you over for a cup of tea and a casual jam session, only with more pyrotechnics and fewer Digestives.
The timing is impeccable, as Burna Boy is set to unleash his eighth album, No Sign of Weakness, on July 11th. He's clearly excited about it, stating with classic Burna Boy charm, "I can’t wait to play this one-off show at O2 Forum Kentish Town, connect with fans and come together to celebrate the new album. I’ll see you there.”
How to get a free Burna Boy ticket
So, how do you get in on this musical goldmine? If you're an O2 or Virgin Media broadband customer, consider yourself in the running for a ticket. A ballot is currently underway on the Priority app and website, closing on Wednesday, 4th July. That means you have a precious window to throw your name into the hat for a chance to win a pair of tickets.
From his groundbreaking African Giant album to becoming the first African artist to headline a UK stadium, Burna Boy has consistently paved the way for a generation of artists. And now, he's gracing us with a free show. It's almost too good to be true, like finding a tenner in an old coat pocket, but with more incredible music and less sweet wrappers.
Jayd Williams, Head of Music Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, perfectly sums it up: "Our O2 presents… series is all about creating unforgettable music moments for our customers, and catching Burna Boy at a venue like O2 Forum Kentish Town is not one to be missed.”
This partnership highlights O2's generous subscriber perks, and frankly, alongside this and the odd Greggs sausage roll, it's knocking it out of the park.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
If you’re interested in the tickets and an O2 customer, head over to the site and good luck with getting these prestigious tickets.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The 10 greatest ambient albums of all time
Kick back, chill out, and let some of the best ambient albums ever take you on a sonic journey of discovery.
-
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer — 7 boss things we noticed
Born to run (to the cinema)
-
London officially named one of the best cities in the world for music
Music to our ears!
-
Oasis to open official fan stores ahead of sold-out world tour
Hopefully it stocks tambourines
-
Big screen, small camera: Stormzy to star in new film shot entirely on iPhone
Heavy is the hand that holds the iPhone
-
Remembering Brian Wilson: 10 essential songs from the Beach Boys maestro
Brian Wilson has passed away, aged 82. Here’s a look at his greatest hits, and some of the finest tracks in pop history
-
Your favourite musicians’ favourite musicians: From Moondog to The Replacements
The cult artists that musicians love to love, revealed...
-
BRIT Awards are leaving London and heading north
Just a short trip up the M1