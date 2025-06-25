Burna Boy to play free London gig — here's how to get tickets

Hold onto your hats, music fans, because Burna Boy, the undisputed king of Afrobeats, is about to drop a musical bombshell and celebrate it with an intimate gig that's not to be missed. The Grammy Award-winning musician is teaming up with O2 Presents for an exclusive — and free! — Priority show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum on July 16th.

This isn't just any ol’ gig. This is a rare chance to see the "African Giant" himself perform for a mere 2,000 lucky so-and-sos. It's almost like he's inviting you over for a cup of tea and a casual jam session, only with more pyrotechnics and fewer Digestives.

The timing is impeccable, as Burna Boy is set to unleash his eighth album, No Sign of Weakness, on July 11th. He's clearly excited about it, stating with classic Burna Boy charm, "I can’t wait to play this one-off show at O2 Forum Kentish Town, connect with fans and come together to celebrate the new album. I’ll see you there.”

How to get a free Burna Boy ticket

So, how do you get in on this musical goldmine? If you're an O2 or Virgin Media broadband customer, consider yourself in the running for a ticket. A ballot is currently underway on the Priority app and website, closing on Wednesday, 4th July. That means you have a precious window to throw your name into the hat for a chance to win a pair of tickets.

From his groundbreaking African Giant album to becoming the first African artist to headline a UK stadium, Burna Boy has consistently paved the way for a generation of artists. And now, he's gracing us with a free show. It's almost too good to be true, like finding a tenner in an old coat pocket, but with more incredible music and less sweet wrappers.

Jayd Williams, Head of Music Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, perfectly sums it up: "Our O2 presents… series is all about creating unforgettable music moments for our customers, and catching Burna Boy at a venue like O2 Forum Kentish Town is not one to be missed.”

This partnership highlights O2's generous subscriber perks, and frankly, alongside this and the odd Greggs sausage roll, it's knocking it out of the park.

If you’re interested in the tickets and an O2 customer, head over to the site and good luck with getting these prestigious tickets.