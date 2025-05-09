Lorde 2025 Ultrasound tour dates revealed, including massive London gig

Lorde has confirmed her upcoming tour dates for later in the year, and they include a night at London’s O2 Arena.

The first UK gig is on November 15th, when Lorde will play Manchester’s AO Arena. She’ll play in London the day after, November 16th.

Both of these shows will feature support from Jim-E Stack, but where Manchester’s crowd will also get Blood Orange, the London show will feature Nilufer Yana.

These concerts follow the release of Lorde’s next album, Virgin, which is due on June 27th. But the tour itself is dubbed Ultrasound. She has already dropped one track from the album, What Was That. It's a banger:

Tickets for the O2 Arena gig go on sale from May 16th at 10am, while the presale period begins on May 14th at 10am.

We don’t yet have ticket pricing for the London night, but the Glasgow figures offer a rough guide as to what you can expect. Glasgow’s OVO Hydro tickets start at £47.90 and head up to £126.25, including some but not all additional ticket fees.

Lorde’s last London gig was in 2022, when she played at Alexandra Palace on June 28th.

Here's the full current gig listing for Lorde's Ultrasound tour, complete with key for attached support acts:

September 17 Austin, TX - Moody Center !*

September 19 Chicago, IL - United Center !*

September 20 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !*

September 23 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center !*

September 24 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena !*

September 26 Boston, MA - TD Garden =!

September 27 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre =!

September 30 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center =!

October 01 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !*

October 03 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center !*

October 04 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem !*

October 07 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena !^

October 09 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena !^

October 10 Milwaukee, WI - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^

October 11 Minneapolis, MN - Armory !^

October 14 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!

October 17 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena =!

October 18 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum =!^

October 19 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre !^

October 21 Portland, OR - Moda Center !^

October 22 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !^

November 09 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal $

November 10 Paris, France - Zйnith de Paris - La Villette %

November 15 Manchester, England - AO Arena =%

November 16 London, England - O2 Arena &%

November 19 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro &%

November 20 Birmingham, England - Utilitia Arena &%

November 22 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Simmonscourt &%

November 24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live &

November 27 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National !

November 29 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena !

November 30 Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 !

December 01 Munich, Germany - Zenith !

December 03 Cologne, Germany - Palladium !

December 05 Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle !

December 06 Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena !

December 08 Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen !

December 09 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet !





! — The Japanese House

* — Chanel Beads

= — Blood Orange

^ — Empress Of

$ — Oklou

% — Jim-E Stack

& — Nilufer Yana



