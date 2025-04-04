Little Simz announces first arena shows, including the O2

With a sixth studio album, Lotus, on the horizon, curating and performing at Meltdown this summer, Little Simz is undoubtedly having a big year. To top it all off, the London rapper is set to play two arenas for the first time in her career.

Little Simz will play at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena and the O2 Arena in London. The announcement came via an Instagram post with the caption “Open mic nights, empty bar & pub gigs. Damn. How did we get here, playing my first arena shows to date this year”. About her sixth studio album, that is releasing in June, she went on to add “6: don’t quit, keep building it brick by brick x”.

We've already had a glimpse of what to expect from the album with her track, Flood. This is one of the two singles already released, along with a second single, Free, which was released last week. Basically, it’s not long to wait now...

General tickets will go on sale on 11th April for both the Manchester and London dates, with the gigs themselves happening on 17th and 18th October respectively. It feels like this is all building up to what will no doubt be one of the biggest years in the rapper's career on her continued journey to stardom.

Main image via Joe Maher/Getty Images