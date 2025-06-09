BRIT Awards are leaving London and heading north

After nearly half a century in London, The BRIT Awards are packing their bags and heading north. Organisers have confirmed the prestigious music ceremony will move to Manchester's Co-op Live arena for 2026 and 2027, marking the first time in 48 years the event will leave the capital.

This move, announced as part of plans to "invigorate" the show, will see the 50th anniversary edition held outside London. The 2026 ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, 28th February, and will be broadcast exclusively on ITV. It signifies a "bold new chapter" after years at London's O2 Arena, and coincides with Sony Music UK taking stewardship of the awards for the next three years.

Manchester, renowned for its rich musical heritage, boasts a legacy of iconic artists including Oasis, The Smiths, and Take That. The city's vibrant cultural history and status as a music powerhouse have been cited as reasons for the relocation. Organisers aim to capture the "spirit and energy" of The BRIT Awards in Manchester, home to the legendary Haçienda club and the Factory Records label.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described it as a "massive coup" for the city, emphasising its "unparalleled music heritage" and commitment to nurturing new talent. He highlighted the significance of the awards arriving in the "UK capital of music and culture." Co-op Live, which hosted the MTV EMAs last year, will now welcome the UK's highest profile music awards ceremony, continuing Manchester's growing reputation as a major music destination.

This shift reflects a broader trend in the music industry, with events like the Mobo Awards and the Northern Music Awards also choosing northern cities — perhaps unsurprisingly for that latter ceremony. While London has long been the home of The BRITs, this move seeks to celebrate the nation’s wider musical landscape.

For London, the move marks the end of an era. The city has hosted many memorable BRIT Awards moments over the decades. However, this relocation signals a broader recognition of the UK's musical strength outside the capital. Hopefully, it sets a trend of the awards ceremony moving around more often, spotlighting other locations.

And, with the brothers Gallagher on tour this summer, and the BRITs said to be bringing back a live music award, could this culminate in a hometown appearance for Oasis at the BRITs 2026? We wouldn't be surprised...