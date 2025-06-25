Glastonbury 2025 secret sets: The 6 top rumoured acts (and where and when they could play)
There's more than just the main stage when it comes to secret Glasto sets
Glastonbury has opened its doors, the soon-to-be-great-unwashed piling into Worthy Farm to claim their tent spots.
But, as ever, despite upcoming sets from Charli XCX, Neil Young, The Prodigy, Ezra Collective and about a billion other acts, some can’t get their minds off the secret sets.
The Glastonbury timetable is peppered with mysteries. Patchwork is the most alluring of these, a mystery band that takes to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday at 18:15pm. We know where to be, but not who we’ll see.
We've rifled through every single stage on the Glastonbury line-up to dig out each and every “TBA” slot for Glastonbury 2025. Here's what we found:
- Thursday, 13:00-17:00, Sensation Seekers
- Thursday, 17:00, Ancient Futures
- Friday, 0:15, Bimble Inn
- Friday, 02:32, Mavericks
- Friday 11:30, Woodsies
- Friday 16:55, Pyramid Stage
- Friday, 20:30, BBC Introducing
- Friday, 20:40, Wishing Well
- Saturday, 13:30, BBC Introducing
- Saturday, 14:00, Mez Yard
- Saturday, 14:00, Ancient Futures
- Saturday, 17:00, Ancient Futures
- Saturday, 17:35, Summer House
- Saturday, 19:30, Park Stage
- Saturday, 21:30, Terminal 1
- Saturday, 21:30, Ancient Futures
- Saturday, 22:00, Greenpeace
- Saturday, 22:30, Scissors
- Sunday, 14:00, Ancient Futures
- Sunday, 17:30, Sensation Seekers
- Sunday, 20:30, BBC Introducing
- Sunday, 21:30, Ancient Futures
- Sunday, 21:45, Sensation Seekers
Are all of these gong to be A-list acts? We don’t think so. And maybe a 10-minute slot at 2:30am on the Mavericks stage wouldn’t be too appealing to that crowd. But if you stick to those mystery slots in the larger spaces, you could see some interesting, headline-grabbing acts.
Here are this year's top contenders:
Pulp
With a great new album out of the gates and a tour in progress, Pulp seem a natural fit for Glastonbury 2025. The band itself claim the festival was “not interested” in them playing at the show, despite Pulp themselves being keen on the idea.
But, fingers crossed, perhaps that’s just a cover for them appearing at Worthy Farm in a secret set. After all, it will also be the 30th anniversary of Pulp’s legendary headline set from 1995. Back then, they were in to cover for the Stone Roses after John Squire broke his collarbone in a motorcycle accident — the resulting stand-in set elevated Pulp to legendary status.
Chappell Roan
In what might be the top contender for the “Patchwork” slot on the Pyramid Stage, we have Chappell Roan. She’s certainly hot enough right now to slot in between John Fogerty and Raye, and she’s even dropped a clue online.
She posted a series of “throwback” photos on Instagram over the weekend, including one of a much younger Chappell holding up a patchwork quilt. She’s either playing around in seriously cheeky fashion, or all the Pink Pony Club fans need to be at the Pyramid Stage well in advance of 6pm on Saturday.
Haim
Haim are playing at Margate’s Dreamland on Friday. But could they dive in for the 16:55pm Friday TBA slot at the Pyramid Stage before hot-footing it over there?
We think it’s far more likely Haim will appear on Saturday at the Park Stage, at 19:30pm. The group has previous said it’s their favourite bit of Glastobury, having been where they played their first set at the fest. And, well, that’s the one free spot the entire weekend at that venue.
Lewis Capaldi
Many think Lewis Capaldi will take up the TBA slot, just ahead of Alanis Morisette, at 16:55pm on Friday at the Pyramid Stage.
Why? Some mysterious signs have popped up in Glasgow, bearing a phone number and the words “I refuse to spend my best years rotting in the sun.” And when you message the number, the reply apparently reads “hey, it’s TBA, thanks for signing up.”
The link? Capaldi is from Glasgow, and it’s fairly on-brand for the singer’s image. He played at Glastonbury in 2023, but his set was marred by a Tourette’s attack, linked to his decision to step back from the celebrity front lines since then. Time for a triumphant return?
Mumford & Sons
Love ‘em or hate them, Mumford & Sons are ripe for a bit of millennial audience sing-along interaction. The group just played in the US and Canada, but with a seemingly clean run until July, there’s time for the lads to hop on a plane back home.
The topic was recently brought up in an interview with radio’s Chris Moyles, and their response was tantalising. “Yeah, we're in the States," said Ben Lovett. “We're gonna play some shows that we're not allowed to tell you about. Wink wink,” Marcus Mumford added. We wouldn’t bet against them showing up.
Robbie Williams
With a new single just recently released, it wouldn’t be a bad time for a good old Robbie Williams Glastonbury sing-song.
While there are no cryptic teasers we’ve seen on this one, the timings do check out. Williams is currently on a European tour, but there’s a gap from June 25 to June 28, when he plays at the Werchter TW Classic at 22:20pm.
Andrew Williams has written about tech for a decade. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff.
