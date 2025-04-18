London has a new 2,800-capacity music venue

In more good news for London night life, a 2,800 capacity music venue has opened up in West London.

Exhibition White City is a multi-purpose space in which a bunch of major concerts and public events are set to be held over the coming months.

It’s part of the Westfield shopping district, just two minutes’ walk from the Wood Lane tube stop. Here are the events already on the cards, including one that happened the night before we write this:

April 17: Davido

April 20 and 21: RNB Slow Jams 3rd Birthday

June 21: Chip Presents: Grime Scene Saviours Reloaded

July 4: Solid Pink Disco with Trixie Mattel

September 27: Margins United Presents Kyary Pamyu Pamyu & Jax Jones

The venue comes from the same group that runs Tottenham’s Drumsheds, the UK’s largest nightclub, and Printworks.

“Exhibition White City is an impeccably restored Grade II listed building, offering a versatile space and venue for music, culture, corporate events, and celebrations,” reads the venue’s official description.

It has some Hollywood trivia attached too, having been used as the Acme factory in the classic film Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Exhibition White City has, of course, been used as a major public space before. It closed for refurbishment in December 2024, having been the home of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, an ice rink-slash-bar-slash-restaurant-slash-venue, last year.

The venue received a major refurb in 2019, before opening up in 2020.

“We’re getting a lot of interest from a wide variety of promoters and artists, all who want to put their stamp on the space. The recent launch events were a huge success, and we’re excited for everything that’s ahead of us,” says Joe Grant, booker for parent company Broadwick.











