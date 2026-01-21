A new musical all about Frank Sinatra is heading to London’s West End this summer

Musical biopics are almost just as popular as their cinematic counterparts: we’ve had Tina Turner (Tina), Henry VIII’s wives (SIX), Beautiful, The Carol King Musical, and The Bob Marley Musical. Now Frank Sinatra is getting in on the action.

Taking the reins from Tina at the Aldwych Theatre in London this summer, another member of American musical royalty is stepping into the spotlight. Named Sinatra the Musical, the show will depict the life of crooner, actor, music legend, Mr Frank Sinatra (surprise surprise) and will be heading to London’s West End in just five months.

It's not the fun, reimagined plots of Mamma Mia or Jersey Boys, taking the songs and music to create a new story. Instead, it’s a full-blown biographical story, kicking off in 1942 – a pivotal point in both Sinatra’s life and career.

(Image credit: MPI / Getty Images)

In 1942, Sinatra’s career seemed to have halted following his departure from the popular Tommy Dorsey Orchestra. Likewise, his marriage to Nancy Sinatra had hit the skids thanks to his affair with rising Hollywood starlet Ava Gardner. However, a New Year’s Eve concert at The Paramount Theatre in New York offers him a chance at a comeback that will be the launchpad for what would become one of the greatest careers in musical history.

There’s no word on casting yet, although we know Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall is heading up the show, with the book written by Joe DiPietro. Whilst we don’t know who is going to be stepping into Frank’s shiny dress shoes, Broadway star Matt Doyle did play the singer during the play’s run in 2023 at Birmingham Rep, so it would be a surprise if he didn’t make a feature at some point.

Mainly, people will be excited for the songs, and despite the fact that some of his biggest beloved bangers weren’t yet around in 1942, the team are thankfully taking some artistic liberty, and filling the show with wall to wall hits including That’s Life, One for My Baby, and I've Got the World on a String.

Sinatra the Musical is running at the Aldwych Theatre from 3rd June 2026 until April 2027. Priority tickets go on sale on Friday 30th January but you’ll have to sign up via the website for priority access.

