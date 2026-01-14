Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are officially reuniting in London's West End for a Sondheim musical
Wicked
Apparently we simply haven’t had enough Wicked. Between the epic red carpet looks, all the junket interviews, and the sheer talent of the leading trio, it’s no surprise that fans have been clamouring for a reunion in London’s West End.
Clearly, theatre kids’ prayers have been answered as Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande are starring in a West End adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s 'Sunday in the Park with George' musical.
Bailey confirmed the news earlier today via his Instagram, which showed himself and Grande sitting in a gallery in front of the very painting that inspired Sondheim to write the musical. The piece is A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by George Seurat. Captioned “All it has to be is good”, super-fans were quick to link it with the title of one of the musical’s songs.
We don’t know huge amounts so far; back in December, Deadline confirmed that the two actors were in talks to reunite for a musical, under the direction of Olivier and Tony award-winning Marianne Elliott. The production itself will be heading to London’s Barbican Theatre.
We will have to wait a while for the productions, as we whilst no date has been confirmed, it’s predicted to land sometime in summer 2027. This speculation is supported by the dates for Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour which is kicking off later this year, and running into 2027.
Whether you’re a die-hard j-bay fan, or just can’t wait for a mini Wicked reunion in Sondheim musical form, it’s hands down one of the most exciting announcements of the last year.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.