Here's your first look at Beatles biopic's Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn and Harris Dickinson in costume

Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics have been more secretive than your parents at Christmas (okay, your mum – your dad probably has zero idea what’s going on), with the hair, make-up, and general cast transformations staying largely under wraps. Now, however, thanks to a Liverpudlian art group, we officially have the first sneak peek at what the cast looks like in character. And it's way more than just Barry Keoghan’s Ringo Starr beehive he debuted on the red carpet the other night.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event has revealed its first official visuals through a localised marketing campaign in the band’s hometown. Exclusive postcards were distributed at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, an institution co-founded by Sir Paul McCartney himself, which has helped provide the public with a glimpse at the lead actors in character.

The postcards offer up the first visual glimpses of the previously confirmed lead four: Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The team has hidden the physical postcards around the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), and according to their Instagram post, want students to find them. A couple have already been spotted – albeit with a slightly blurry look – but one thing we can confirm is that the makeup and hair team deserve an actual Oscar for how incredible the transformations are. The main postcard visible on the LIPA Instagram shows Paul as Paul, mid-performance in what looks like the Cavern Club in Liverpool.

Earlier last year, it was confirmed that Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Mystery star Mia McKenna Bruce would be starring as Starr’s wife, Maureen Starkey. Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, and Aimee Lou Wood have also been confirmed to star, playing Linda McCartney, Yoko Ono, and Pattie Boyd, respectively.

Mescal confirmed that the film's production was ongoing, and added that he believed people would benefit from knowing as little as possible going into the film. But having some glimpses of the transformation is certainly helping to lift spirits and cause even more excitement.





