Switch 2 is Nintendo's fastest selling console four months in

Not sure if the Nintendo Switch 2 has really been a mega-hit yet or not? It has earned the title of the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever after four months of sales.

Upon announcing recent financial results, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa noted the console’s sales figures mean it remains the company’s fastest-selling to date.

“The Switch 2 has had an exceptionally strong start, even compared with past gaming consoles,” Furukawa say, as reported by Jiji Press.

The headline figure is 10 million units, which the Nintendo Switch 2 reached as of September 30th.

Dig further into the earnings report and you’ll see the figure for Nintendo’s Q1-Q2 financial year was 10.36 million units of consoles, 20.62 million software titles.

Nintendo announced the same figures for the original Switch way back in July 2017, by which time the system had managed 4.7 million units. The new console has sold more than twice as many in the same window.

Nintendo says the Switch 2’s performance has exceeded its expectations, and forecasts for console sales have been bumped up as a result. It hopes to sell 19 million of the boxes by March 2026, up from an earlier 15 million estimate. A bumper Christmas season will be required for that one.

Before we start calling the Switch 2 the greatest Nintendo console ever, let’s pump the contextual brakes.

Nintendo released the console so late, it had time to produce loads of them. Most top-tier territories didn’t have anything like the supply issue constraints of the PlayStation 5’s launch.

It’s also still early days for the console. The original Switch has sold 154 million units to date. To get anything close to that, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have to sell consistently, for year after year. And, well, a lot of us feel as though we have less disposable income than we did in the 2017 era.

Does the Switch 2 have the game library to get those punters coming in?

Next up on the release schedule are Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, releasing today on November 6th, Kirby Air Riders on November 20th and Metroid Prime 4 on December 4th.

True box-shifters? We're not entirely sure on that front. But would we take a Switch 2 for Christmas? With bells on.





