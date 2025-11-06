LEGO boldly goes where no brick has gone before with its Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise set

The LEGO Group has officially gone intergalactic. Teaming up with Paramount Products & Experiences, LEGO has unveiled one of its most ambitious builds yet, the LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D.

A 3,600-piece love letter to Star Trek: The Next Generation, it’s the kind of set that will make sci-fi fans, brickheads and Jean-Luc Picard devotees all collectively whisper, “Engage.”

Launching on the 28th November 2025, just in time for Black Friday, the model lets adult builders recreate the legendary starship in jaw-dropping detail. There’s a detachable command saucer, warp nacelles complete with red and blue glow detailing, and even a shuttlebay that opens to reveal two miniature shuttlepods. This isn’t just a model, it’s a full-on mission to boldly go where no LEGO builder has gone before.

The crew’s all here too. Inside the box, you’ll find nine Star Trek icons in minifigure form, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander Riker, Data, Worf, Dr. Crusher, and even Guinan, all equipped with tiny accessories from teacups to tricorders (and yes, Spot the cat makes an appearance too).

The ship sits on an angled display stand with an official information plaque and a Next Gen-branded minifigure display tile, making it a centrepiece worthy of any collector’s shelf or ready room.

To celebrate the launch, LEGO will host a Black Friday/Cyber Monday livestream on the 6th of November (today), offering fans behind-the-scenes access to the designers who built the model, including Hans Burkhard Schlömer, who’ll even be meeting fans at the LEGO Store in Leicester Square on Black Friday (28 November) to sign sets and talk starships.

For those with a true collector’s instinct: LEGO Insiders can enter a sweepstake to win a signed Enterprise set by Jonathan Frakes, a.k.a. Commander Riker himself, between the 6th of November and the 1st of December.

The set lands at £349.99, available from LEGO Stores and the LEGO website, and for a limited time, every purchase comes with a Type-15 Shuttlepod gift-with-purchase, complete with its own minifigure of Ensign Ro Laren and LCARS display.

Whether you’re a lifelong Trekkie, a LEGO diehard, or just someone who likes the idea of captaining your own brick-built vessel, this will no doubt be a must-have crossover.





