London brewery wins Beer of the Year award — and it's only £4.95 a pint

A North London brewery has picked up CAMRA’s Champion Winter Beer of the Year Award.

London Brewing’s Beer Street won the accolade, which will see it go on to compete for the title of Supreme Champion 2026.

The beer is London Brewing’s “take on a traditional English bitter” and is a 4% ABV drink, while the tasting notes mention “well-balanced bitterness, brewed with Goldings and Fuggles hops, with hints of toffee, dried fruits, dark chocolate and a nutty rye finish.”

London Brewing is based in North London, and runs The Bohemia pub in North Finchley, where Beer Street is one of the site’s “house-brewed craft beer” options.

Brewing a winner

Here’s how judging panel co-ordinator Christine Cryne described the winner. “A sparkling golden amber bitter, with spicy rye and a roasty nose, sweet biscuit on the flavour, where the spicy rye notes increase and linger in the dry and slightly bitter finish. Very easy drinking.”

Very nice.

Other runner-up winners at of the awards were Cairngorm Black Gold, a 4.4% stout, which won the silver award. And Green Jack’s punchy 10.5% Baltic Trader Export Stout took the Bronze award.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These winners were crowned during the Liverpool Beer Festival, following “blind tasting” regional heats.

“We’re absolutely delighted that our best bitter, Beer Street, has been named Champion Winter Beer of Britain 2026 by CAMRA. We’ve been brewing Beer Street since we founded the brewery in 2011, and it’s a real testament to the skill and dedication of our head brewer, Alex, that he has continued to refine and elevate the recipe over the years,” says London Brewing director Senan Sexton.

We’ve been unable to find a crate of Beer Street online, but according to The Bohemia’s website you can try a pint of the stuff at the brewer's pub for a mere £4.95.

Its other cask beers include the 3.4% London Lush pale ale, the 3.4% Flying the Mags ruby mild and Top Pocket, a 5.2% English IPA. The Bohemia sits a few minutes’ walk from the Woodside Park tube station, which is on the Northern line of the Underground.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



