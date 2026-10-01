Michelin guide grants four London hotels with Michelin Keys
Checking in with the best
You know the Michelin Guide for its famous and coveted restaurant Michelin stars, but there’s now a similar standard for hotels. And four more London locations have been handed one of these Michelin Keys.
Plenty of you may be faimilar with this system already — you can skip on to the new additions. But for those new to the concept, the Michelin Key has only been around since 2024, just a fraction of the lifespan of the now hundred-year-old Michelin Star.
“The Michelin Key is to hotels what the Michelin Star is to restaurants,” says Michelin. You earn one based on anonymous visits from the team, based on aspects like quality of service, character and, yes, even value for money.
None of the four new additions come cheap, though, lodged firmly in the aspirational hotel category. Let’s take a look.
The Newman, Fitzrovia
A literary-inspired hotel from the Mr & Mrs Smith Group, with elements of arc deco style. This hotel only opened in early 2026, and features 81 rooms including 16 impressive suites. Room rates start at £513.76 according to the website.
The Chancery, Rosewood
An undeniably impressive hotel based in the old spot of the US embassy. Features an impressive spa, and no fewer than eight bars and restaurants. It’s not one for mere mortals to spend a night in, mind. Accomodation is split into suites signature suites and “houses,” with no ordinary rooms on offer. But each of these is truly special.
Six Senses London, Bayswater
Wellness is the specific angle of this hotel. “Find courtyard calm at the heart of the city,” reads the website. The spa area is, sure enough, massive, and features a pool, sauna, steam room and a separate magnesium plunge pool. But it’s sadly so exclusive you can’t get access if you don’t fancy paying around a £1000 to actually stay there.
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Pan Pacific London, City
Likely the most practical and accessible of these four, a night at the Pan Pacific need only cost you £400-odd if you pick the right night. And it’s located neat Liverpool Street station — ideal for business travel. It’s a beautiful hotel and the Asian fusion restaurant offers a £29 two-course lunch menu we recommend trying out.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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