4 amazing new(ish) Michelin Guide-approved restaurants to dazzle your tastebuds this summer

The paradox of London’s eating and dining scene is sort of like that scene in Gilmore Girls where Lorelai says: “Do you know that if the entire population of China walked past, the line would never end due to the rate of population growth?” and sure, here’s she’s referring to her ceaseless to do list, but it could just as easily apply to the numerous bars, restaurants, and corner spot cafes that pop up across the capital.

Each month, the guys over at Michelin sift through different spots to find out which are worth your time. Unlike the coveted Michelin stars, the Michelin Guide is a more informal list - although just as prestigious - sort of like a 'Ones to Watch' list of restaurants on their radar. If you’re not wanting to take out a mortgage to eat at a triple starred spot, the Guide is worth perusing to see what eateries are earmarked as a good time.

Last month, there were four new spots added to the list, covering a different cuisine each: Japanese, Greek, Indian, and British.

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Here's what's worth booking...

Aki, Marylebone