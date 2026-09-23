The Other Art Fair returns to London bringing affordable art to Brick Lane

Fancy adding some real art to your walls without spending a small fortune? The Other Art Fair is returning to East London this October, bringing more than 135 independent artists to Brick Lane’s Truman Brewery for four days of exhibitions, live events and creative happenings.

Running from 8th - 11th October, the fair is designed to make buying art feel less intimidating for those more accustomed to blue tacking a poster to their walls. Visitors will be able to meet artists, hear the stories behind their work and buy directly from the people who made it. Almost 80% of the artists taking part are based in the UK.

(Image credit: The Other Art Fair)

There’s plenty of new talent to discover, too. Four artists will be making their London debuts, including London-based oil painter Holly Garbett, Korean-American painter Courtney Bae, hyperrealistic pastel artist Danielle Verbeeten and painter Emmanuelle Walker, whose work finds beauty in everyday scenes through grids, repetition and abstraction.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

British photographer Amelia Troubridge is the fair's 2026 Guest Artist, showcasing photographs from her England archive spanning 1995 to 2023, including portraits of Steve Coogan, Nick Cave and Olivia Colman. She'll also be at the fair throughout the weekend, giving visitors the chance to meet her and hear more about her work.

Friday night gets an Ibiza twist, meanwhile, as legendary club institution Manumission takes over for a special evening of DJs, conversation and culture, including a discussion around its new book, The Motel. Saturday will be soundtracked by London collective Club Lune Bleue, which champions women DJs and producers.

(Image credit: The Other Art Fair)

There are plenty of hands-on bits, too. You can get a poem written for you on the spot by resident typewriter poet Luke, contribute to the evolving Creative Corner display, or simply browse the Under £300 Collection, which brings together original works priced at £300 or less.

Tickets and further information are available via The Other Art Fair website.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



