South London cinema to be replaced by a church — and the locals are not happy

A South London Odeon cinemas branch is set to close within weeks, ahead of plans to turn the site into a church.

Odeon Beckenham will close at the end of November, the cinema chain has now confirmed. Its grade-2 listed building was acquired by Citygate Chuch, which currently inhabits the site over the road from the cinema, in July 2026 according to Land Registry records.

Unsurprisingly, many local residents aren’t too keen on the plan.

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“Hundreds of you have been in touch,” says local MP Liam Conlon.

“As the MP for Beckenham and Penge, I'm meeting City Gate Church and Odeon next week and want to represent the strength of local feeling about this proposed change.”

Those who would rather see Odeon Becknenham remain open are invited to fill in a form hosted at Action Network.

“I will be reading every response, and putting them to City Gate and Odeon when I meet them – so please do fill out the survey, and share with friends, neighbours, and family,” writes Liam Conlon.

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The other side of this drama, Citygate Church, is also holding a consultation at its current church, found at the site of Beckenham’s former post office, on 10th October.

“The proposals seek to return the Art Deco cinema to a single auditorium and uncover the original internal decoration, better revealing the significant features of the listed building,” reads a mailer sent to local residents from Your Shout “on behalf of Citygate Church.”

The site has operated as a cinema since 1930, initially as The Regal Cinema. Over the years it has been run by County Cinemas, Union Cinemas, ABC and Cannon, before Odeon took over the lease in 2000. After that point it was converted into the six screening room space it is today. For now anyway.

Odeon Beckenham offers audience-friendly perks like £5 tickets on Mondays and Silver Cinema screenings intended for the over-60s for just £2.

Citygate Church was investigated by the Charity Commission in 2021 for its investment of almost a £1 million with a Dubai property developer. Lead pastor Julian Melfi was implicated in the findings’ conclusion that “former trustees had demonstrated poor judgement and inadequate decision making.”

“This is serious misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity over several years,” the summary reads. Melfi is no longer a trustee of the charity.

It doesn’t appear to have stopped Citygate Church from drumming up the funds to take over the “most iconic venue” in the area, though, as MP Lian Conlon puts it.





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