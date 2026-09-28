Rachel Zegler is officially returning to the West End next year – but not for a musical

Rachel Zegler, Broadway baby and Hollywood star, is officially coming back to London for a new show.

If securing a Golden Globe, an Olivier Award, and a Critics Choice by the age of twenty-five wasn’t (sickeningly) impressive enough, Zegler will be performing at the Soho Place theatre for a concert residency that’s “unlike anything she’s done before”. Suck on that, Vegas — you’re not the only place that gets epic residencies anymore.

The actress has described her shows, which will run from January 5th until January 17th, as “her most intimate shows to date”, no doubt putting her “sublime vocals and extraordinary stage presence” in the well-earned spotlight. Anyone who has been to Soho Place Theatre will be familiar with its intimate staging, where the audience is fairly snug with the stage, and it’s laid out so that the audience feels immersed in the production rather than just watching it.

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Back to the Big Smoke

Zegler is no stranger to London’s West End, starring in the hit revival of Sir Tim Rice and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita as the lead character, the former first lady of Argentina. The role earned Zegler her first Olivier award. The performance became incredibly popular thanks in part to her rendition of the musical’s most famous number, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, which she performed from the balcony of the Palladium theatre to passers-by on the street. Crowds of excited theatre lovers who couldn’t quite shell out for the full ticket turned up each night. She also appeared in the West End earlier this year, starring as Cathy Hiatt in the musical The Last Five Years, opposite fellow US actor and broadway legend Ben Platt.

Whilst this is a new show, it isn’t the first time Zegler has done a solo concert in the capital’s theatre district; in October 2025, Zegler returned to the Palladium for a one-night-only concert full of story-telling and songs.

This upcoming series of shows mark Zegler’s residency debut, and more details are expected to be revealed soon about the show. On Instagram, the star said she was “so excited” to announce her first ever concert residency.

The concert residency has been produced by Lambert Jackson with musical supervision and arrangements by Adam Hoskins and follows her wildly successful West End debut last year.

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Jamie Lambert, the chief executive officer of Lambert Jackson, said: “Being able to bring Rachel back to London, the city that showed her so much love during Evita, her solo shows and The Last Five Years, is a wonderful next step in our partnership.

“We are thrilled to be presenting Rachel in her first residency, a landmark moment for any artist and one which demonstrates the extraordinary connection she has built with audiences.

“It is richly deserved – she is a rare talent.”

Tickets for all 14 performances will be going on sale on Wednesday 30th via Soho Place.





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