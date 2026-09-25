From Ibiza to Oxford Street, W1 Curates brings art, nightlife, and culture together in London this Autumn

London’s Oxford Street is probably not the first place you’d expect to stumble across a contemporary art exhibition. But that’s rather the point. This October, W1 Curates is bringing together the worlds of art, music, nightlife and technology, transforming its Oxford Street public art platform into an immersive cultural experience as part of Frieze London.

The centrepiece is MUSIC by Sir Michael Craig-Martin, running from 5th October to 4th November. Following its debut in Ibiza, the exhibition brings three decades of Craig-Martin’s instantly recognisable paintings of musical instruments to W1 Curates, with the works blown up to monumental scale across its digital screens.

For its London outing, MUSIC will also feature a specially curated audio component, turning the exhibition into an audio-visual experience and further blurring the boundaries between visual art, sound and live performance.

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It’s an idea that W1 Curates has already been exploring in Ibiza. Its second Culture Collective: Ibiza Art Weekend, held in September, brought 70 international artists together with figures from music, fashion and culture across . The programme deliberately placed contemporary art inside spaces better known for DJs and dancefloors. Now that same philosophy is heading back to London.

Frieze week specials

There are two particularly important dates during Frieze week. On 15th October, W1 Curates will host Craig-Martin in conversation with Gagosian, exploring the development of MUSIC and the artist's career, as well as the possibilities of taking art beyond conventional galleries.

(Image credit: W1 Curates)

Then, on 16th October, things get a bit louder. W1 Curates and The Night League will host a special event featuring headline DJs and live programming incorporated directly into the exhibition. For one night, MUSIC becomes part art exhibition, part club night and part live cultural experience. W1 Curates will also host an October launch party for Tinie Tempah’s forthcoming album The Night’s Not Dead, alongside an exhibition of its album-cover artwork by David King Reuben — another collaboration born from the conversations and connections made during Culture Collective in Ibiza.

For W1 Curates, it’s all part of a bigger idea: getting art out of the gallery and into the places where people actually spend their time. So, whether you’re heading to Frieze specifically for the art or simply passing through Oxford Street on your way somewhere else, this October offers a rather different way to experience it. Just don't forget to bring your ears.

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