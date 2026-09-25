7 London restaurants added to the Michelin guide this September

The Michelin Guide has announced its September 2026 additions, and they include six featured restaurants in London.

As is often the case with these Michelin picks, Mayfair has outsize importance relative to its geographic size. Five of the seven guide additions are in the area, so let’s start with the ones found elsewhere.

Simpson’s in The Strand gets a featured position in the guide. It has, of course, been around for decades at this point, but only reopened in March 2026 after its 2020 closure during the pandemic.

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It has its own slice of Michelin history too, having been granted one in the first Michelin Guide from 1974. Simpson’s in The Strand does not hold a star today, but the reception to its 2026 opening was a strong one.

“It’s a place I will lean on when I simply need to be fed, nurtured and taken care of,” said Grace Dent in her review for The Guardian.

Next up is a steakhouse in the City of London area, MRBL, which also opened in March. Steaks are available from £20, while the veggies can try out a cauliflower steak for £18.

“Our steaks are dry-aged for a minimum of 35 days and cooked over charcoal. We use only selected native breeds: English Longhorn, Hereford, and Aberdeen Angus cattle, grass-fed and reared on farms in Yorkshire and Norfolk,” says MRBL.

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The restaurant also offers Sunday roasts, topped off by the £32 Roast Hereford, served with potatoes, carrots, hispi cabbage, cauliflower cheese croquette and a Yorkshire pudding.

Mayfair massive

Now it’s time to take a trip to Mayfair for the rest of this month’s Michelin Guide additions:

Chez Rose: A French bistro whose eye-catching menu items include a t-bone steak for two (£145), dover sole with meuniere sauce and lemon (£58) and veal cutlet with salsa verde.

DakaDaka: Georgian restaurant that serves classic Khachapuri — like a Georgian pizza cheese boat — as well as Khinkali dumplings, stews and more meaty fare.

Dante: An Italian restaurant offering a mix of fish, meat and pasta dishes, plus salads, but no pizzas. Because it’s classy. A whole lobster for £96.

Sushi Amamoto: Just 16 seats in this upmarket sushi restaurant, which offers omakase testing menus. £180 off-peak for the 17-course deal, £380 for the 22-course banquet.

Bar Des Pres: French-Japanese fusion, with a notable cocktail list to boot. Headed by chef Cyril Lignac, you can look forward to maki, raw and grilled seafood. And even a wagyu beef sando £89).





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