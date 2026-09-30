The Barbican kicks off spooky season with guided ghost tours

Looking for something nourishing but mildly creepy to do ahead of Halloween in London? The Barbican’s “ghost tours” begin tomorrow, 1st October.

The Barbican After Dark tours dig into the history of the building, which — despite only opening in 1982 — apparently has quite the history attached.

“Beneath the Barbican lies nearly two thousand years of history: Roman forts, burial grounds, plague pits, fire, war and ruin. The Barbican isn't simply built on history. It's built over it,” reads the website.

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The tours last around 75 minutes and, consistent with the title and theme, they only take place later in the day. Early tour days have slots at 6pm and 8pm, but as the nights draw in, earlier slots start to open up, to as early as 4pm.

“Join us after dark for an atmospheric walking tour exploring the site's hidden past and the unexplained experiences reported by Barbican staff. Hear stories of mysterious voices, fleeting figures, unexplained noises and strange encounters in spaces that feel very different once the building falls silent,” is the spooky pitch for the tour.

You end up in the Library Stack Rooms, the most obvious history-filled space amid all that brutalists architecture.

The tour also takes in the Pit theatre, found at the very bottom of the building. You may have visited it if you’ve taken in a smaller show at the Barbican — it seats a 150-odd audience.

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With these tours on our doorstep, some of the early dates are — no surprise here — sold out. But you can still get a slot within the next handful of days if you opt to visit midweek or during one of the 6pm sessions.

Tickets cost £26.50 including fees, while members can buy at a reduced £20 rate.