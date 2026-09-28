World's first Minecraft hotel is coming to London (and no, you don't have to build it yourself)

The world’s first Minecraft hotel is coming to Greater London next year, and we’ve been given a first look at what we can expect.

The Minecraft hotel will be part of Chessington World of Adventures, where a Minecraft World area opens next year.

This project appears to be a repurposing of the current Azteca hotel, found within the Chessington World of Adventures wider grounds. It features rooms themed around The Gruffalo as well as “Monkey Temple” designs.

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The Minecraft hotel will feature 69 rooms spread across four floors, with the decor of both those rooms and the reception area drenched in Minecraft-inspired colourful and blocky visuals. Expect wood block-style bunk beds, walls luridly attired with game visuals, Minecraft bed spreads and a stool that looks like a TNT block.

(Image credit: Merlin Entertainments)

Don’t let the kids see the concept images unless you want them to be begging you for a visit for the rest of the year — and it may be enough to induce a migraine in some adults. The current Azteca hotel does feature some non-themed rooms but there’s no word of that for the Minecraft revamp’s more grumpy visitors.

The hotel will feature a restaurant with “game inspired” meals, replacing the Temple Restaurant & Bar found there today. It will have an underwater theme, while the bar area will be decked out in Woodland Mansion style.

“Every room, corridor and detail has been crafted with immense love for this game, the stories made within it and its community,” says Daisy Mercedes, Creative Producer at Merlin Entertainments.

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This is a part of a £50 million project to bring Minecraft World to the park. It replaces the Wild Asia area, which opened in 2010. The unusual Kobra rollercoaster(ish) experience from that zone will reportedly be repurposed in Minecraft World, but the main attraction of the new area is a rollercoaster called Escape the Nether.

Minecraft LIVE September Segment 2026 | Minecraft World at Chessington World of Adventures Resort - YouTube Watch On

It’s dubbed an “indoor-outdoor” ride, and an early visualisation suggests we’ll sit in a four-a-row blocky Minecraft cart. Height requirements for the ride are yet to be revealed, but there is a little time for the kids to sprout up.

Minecraft World’s opening date is yet to be revealed beyond being some time in 2027. Peak season for the park is, of course, during school holidays so the team will want the area, and the hotel, open by July 2027.

The last new major park area was World of Paw Patrol, which opened in May 2026.





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