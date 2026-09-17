The World’s 50 best hotels have officially been announced, and three London spots made the list

A lofty number of impressive, and even historical buildings in London are actually plush old pads that weary travellers can stop at, resting their heads on 4,000 threadcount pillows. And a couple of heavenly hotels have been recognised by the international bigwigs over at 50 Best who are quite literal experts in luxury.

Head into our fair capital and you’ll find three of the best hotels in the world, dotted across Whitehall, and Mayfair. Sliding into the highest spot for the UK was Claridge’s in Mayfair, which snapped up the 13th place overall. As soon as you step inside the glitzy interiors, it will become pretty clear as to why it makes it on the list at such a lofty position. It opens with an art deco lobby, huge glittering chandeliers, and plenty of brilliant bars and dining spots which are drenched in the kind of old school, vintage Hollywood-esque glamour you long for every time you go back to watch an Audrey Hepburn flick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The next London entry on the list was Raffles London at the OWO which landed in the 28th spot. If you’ve ever wondered why it’s called OWO, that just stands for the Old War Office, as that’s precisely what the hotel used to be – Whitehall’s staggering and opulent former War Office. The whole interior feels equally cinematic to Claridge’s, but whereas Claridge’s leans more into that Golden Era of the Silver Screen, Raffles is more smooth talking martini-sipping spy movies. It’s Bond meets Operation Mincemeat but with nine stunning restaurants, three highly rated bars, and a subterraneous spa and pool reminding you that whilst it may have impressive provenance, it has all the luxury amenities you’d want.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

(Image credit: The Connaught)

The final entry on the list for London was The Connaught which landed at the 49th spot – and it's a happily recognisable name for plenty of Londoners who regularly flock to the beloved Connaught bar (which has swept up its fair share of awards too) and sip on its trolley wheeled martinis, served up ice cold tableside. But the bar isn’t the only draw in the hotel; it boasts 31 beautiful rooms and sumptuous suites, an art collection from Damien Hirst, and a luxury hidden spa.

Only one other UK spot made the list, including the magical Estelle Manor in Witney, the sister property to London’s Maison Estelle.

You can browse the full 50 Best hotels here.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



