Alice in Wonderland immersive experience opens in London later this year

Earlier this week we told you about an upcoming mountaineering VR experience. Prefer something more fantastical? A much larger Alice in Wonderland immersive treat is heading to London within weeks.

Alice Immersive Wonderland doesn't rely on virtual reality at all, instead inhabiting a big chunk of the Dock X warehouse space by Canada Water. It’s spread over 26,000 square feet, split into ten environments representing key parts of the Alice in Wonderland story.

It’s expected to last up to two hours, although your experience will vary based on how fast you barrel through the rooms — and no doubt the mood on the day of any youngsters involved.

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Some of the key scenes include the Mad Hatter’s tea party, the Cheshire Cat’s forest home, and the rabbit hole itself. The experience finale is a 20-minute 360-degree projection, which explores “identity, imagination and reality” according to the event designers.

While bringing the story to life is a big part of the appeal for kids, there’s an educational angle here too. A mini museum area will look into the historical context Lewis Carrol lived in, that of Victorian Britain.

Presale access for Alice Immersive Wonderland begins on 6th October, at 10am, and you merely have to sign up at the website to get on-board.

Tickets will start at £26 for adults, £19 for children aged 4+. There will also be a premium Mad Hatter Experience package, which includes a gift bag, fast-track entry, a treasure hunt map and a food/drink combo — we don’t have pricing for this yet.

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Alice Immersive Wonderland opens on 13th November and is currently scheduled to run until 16th May, 2027. It is not just here in the run-up ’til Christmas.

The experience is designed by Cites Immersives, which current has experiences running in Paris themed around Viking and Fontaine’s Fables.