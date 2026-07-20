Four London restaurants added to the Michelin Guide in globe-trotting update
Suburbitonites take note
The latest dozen restaurants to be added to the Michelin guide have been announced.
Four London restaurants are among the July 2026 additions to the Michelin Guide, covering the gamut from British cuisine to curry and Greek eats.
Here’s a quick primer on this quartet, which may become slightly harder to get a table for if you’re not quick.
Aki
- Opened: October 2025
- Cuisine: Japanese
- Where: Marylebone
This Canvendish square outfit may be Japanese but it still serves afternoon tea, with a twist. That means mini dorayaki pancakes instead of scones, and Japanese sandos in place of tired old sandwiches. From £45 a head, while the normal menu includes sashimi, tempura, larger meat dishes — and an amazing-looking £95 signature menu.
Clio
- Opened: April 2026
- Cuisine: Greek
- Where: Marylebone
No falafel plate in sight here — this Marylebone Greek restaurant’s menu includes items like an £80 blue lobster, grilled octopus and a sea bass fillet. The wine list is far more stuffed than the food menu here too, with a huge collection of bottles from across Greece and the mediterranean. A more limited by-the-glass menu is also on offer.
Koyal
- Opened: September 2024
- Cuisine: Indian
- Where: Surbiton
This one has been open longer than the rest. But it clearly takes more time to catch the attention of the Michelin folks in Surbiton than Soho. Its à la carte menu includes classics and a few slightly more exotic picks like wild boar vindaloo and asparagus biryani with cranberry and jackfruit. Tasting menus are available too, at £45 (veg) £55 (non-veg) a head.
Willett’s
- Opened: April 2026
- Cuisine: British bistro
- Where: Chelsea
Found inside Chelsea’s Cadogan hotel, Willett’s serves traditional fare like beef Wellington, sirloin on the bone and chicken and girolle pie. If you’re down for something more casual, turn up for the 6-7pm happy hour, where you can pick up a pint of the house lager for £6, an £8 cocktail, and £1 sausage rolls. Or oysters for a quid. Bargain.
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Here’s the full list of establishments added to the Michelin Guide in this latest July 2026 update:
- Aki, London
- Chagford Inn, Chagford
- Clio, London
- Ela, Stoke Holy Cross
- ELM, Sheffield
- Inlamentation, Boston Spa
- Eleven Fifty Five, Glasgow
- Koyal, London
- The Cock, Hitchin
- The Falls Restaurant, Kenmare
- The Two Pigs, Barton-under-Needwood
- Willett’s, London
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Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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