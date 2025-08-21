LEGO's new Willy Wonka set revives childhood memories of the iconic 1971 film
A little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest of men
The LEGO Group has unveiled a truly scrumptious new set: the Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory set. Celebrating the iconic 1971 film (so, not the more recent renditions), this 2,025-piece brick-built marvel promises to be a golden ticket for fans of all ages, especially those who still believe in pure imagination.
Forget boring old reality; this set transports you straight into Wonka’s fantastical factory, packed with intricate details and delicate odes to the original film. An Oompa Loompa minifigure can pilot the Wonkatania boat down the chocolate river, though we can't promise the "tunnel of terror" is included.
The set boasts nine minifigures, including the man himself, Willy Wonka, a spry Charlie Bucket, and a suspiciously healthy-looking Grandpa Joe, who is arguably the real villain of the film after faking an injury until a nice day out was offered. Other unfortunate Golden Ticket winners like Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, and Mike Teavee are also present, alongside two Oompa Loompas.
Designed by the Italian duo Roberto Ceruti and Jody Padulano through the LEGO Ideas program, which previously delivered Godzilla, this set is a dream come true for those who’ve always wanted to build a candy wonderland for themselves. As Wonka himself famously said, "We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams." Now, you can build those dreams, brick by delightful brick.
The set, retailing for £199.99 and aimed at the 18+ crowd, will be available exclusively from LEGO.com and LEGO Stores starting the 15th of September for LEGO Insiders, with general release three days later on the 18th.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
