Technics' latest turntable goes gold to celebrate fifty years of the SL-1200G

Technics is giving one of its most storied turntables a fitting encore. The hi-fi icon has unveiled the Grand Class SL-1200GME and SL-1210GME Master Edition decks: a final, limited-run evolution of its half-century-old SL-1200G series.

First launched in 1972 and immortalised by hip-hop pioneers, the SL-1200 has long been both a DJ workhorse and an audiophile benchmark. Now, after five decades and countless spins, the G line is bowing out spectacularly.

Technics has re-engineered nearly every key component for this send-off. At the heart is the brand’s Delta Sigma Drive motor control system, a digital precision technology borrowed from its high-end amplifiers, which delivers near-perfect rotational accuracy by suppressing micro-vibrations. The iron-coreless motor has been reinforced with a sturdier stator, while a hybrid encoder constantly monitors platter speed to ensure consistency across every record.

Structurally, the Master Edition retains Technics’ signature four-layer chassis, aluminium, BMC, heavyweight rubber, and a brushed 10mm aluminium top plate, built for near-bulletproof rigidity.

A magnesium tonearm with high-precision bearings provides exquisite tracking, while αGEL insulators effectively suppress surface vibrations. Power is derived from a multi-stage, silent supply based on Technics’ £27,000 SL-1000R flagship, promising an exceptionally low noise floor.

For its final flourish, Technics has gilded the details: gold-painted tonearm, embossed logos, and individually numbered badges. Each Master Edition is both playback perfection and a collector’s art piece.

Only 1,200 silver SL-1200GME and 1,210 black SL-1210GME units will be produced, priced at £5,000. Europe gets them in January 2026, with North America following a month later.

After fifty years of revolution, the world’s most famous turntable takes one last spin, and it will be a collector’s dream.





