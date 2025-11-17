Aberlour's first 50 year old whisky is ready for drinking — and we got a sneak-peek dram to taste

The world of whisky is full of special and wacky releases - everything from a whisky matured in a coffin to fashion director collaborations that create some of the chicest whiskies that are stored in a literal vault. Speyside distillery Aberlour will be a familiar name to any whisky enthusiast, be them expert or just occasional dabbler, with one of the best value-for-taste 12 year olds out there. Its newest release though, is definitely its most special to date.

The brand revealed its first ever 50 year old whisky, an ultra rare release with only 20 bottles available worldwide, making it more exclusive than an invite to the Met Gala. Fancy credentials aside, it might be one of the most exceptional whiskies we’ve tasted.

Not that it’s all about the looks, but it’s a beautiful looking liquid, deep mahogany with coppery highlights under the light (yup, we lifted and swirled).

On the nose, you’ll get a blend of soft fruits - a light sweetness from ripe apricot, Aberlour’s signature red apple, and pear. This medley of fruits deepens, underpinned by a nuttiness from toasted hazelnuts, matched with a hint of milk chocolate, cinnamon, and nutmeg. On the palate, the sweetness is balanced by a rich, nutty, and deep flavour evoking embers of the toasted oak it matured in. Notes of creamy vanilla come through, with a slight tart orange, deepening the blend of the rich and sweet all contained within a ridiculously smooth whisky. The finish is both long and sweet, with a lingering hint of spice.

(Image credit: Aberlour)

It’s one of those whiskies which is more of a status, a signifier of taste, legacy, and a love for distilling which showcases the best of its Master Distillers.

If you thought the liquid itself was (rightly) stunning, the box is something else. It looks as though it has been carved directly from an old oak tree, which it turns out, isn’t too far off. The bottle comes housed in a bespoke cabinet, crafted from twelves oak staves in a nod to the casks themselves. Plus, there is an actual kernel of the distillery’s history contained within, as each cabinet has a granite plinth in the base, carved from the stone of one of Aberlour’s decommissioned Warehouses.

The whisky is available from The Whisky Exchange from 11th November and is retailing at £31,000 - definitely one for the collectors.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



